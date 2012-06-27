We'll admit, we're totally thinking about fall fashion. We know, right now we're supposed to be all about patio imbibing and reading Us Weekly on beach towels, but we're allowing our minds to wander. To that end, we're swooning for Jennfier Chun's fall '12 lookbook, a gorgeous, menswear-inspired collection full of rich texture and bold structure. You can find Chun's work locally at p.45 and Mark Shale, or you can visit her website for more info. You don't have to feel like you're cheating on summer, it's totally okay to crave fall fashion.
General
My Test Story