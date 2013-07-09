As much as we love our minidresses and leg-lengthening stilettos, we have a soft spot for menswear-inspired wares. There's an understated sexiness to a crisp button-up and a hint of femininity behind well-cut trousers — and Billy Reid's got it all.
While most borrowed-from-the-boys pieces can be, well, boy-ish and boxy, you won't find any awkward cuts in the label's sleek tailoring here. Instead, pieces are as fitted as you'd imagine, and it doesn't hurt that fabrics like luxurious silk and soft cotton add a feminine touch. Our favorite finds, right this way...