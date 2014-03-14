The brand's fall '14 shoes are a study in contrasts, with pretty leather pumps and Easter-egg-colored, pointy brocade uppers sitting atop thick, silver heels with screw-style threading. It's all very Miuccia Prada on top, H.R. Giger on the bottom. Click through to see our favorites — as far as kooky heels go, the picks ahead are currently the ones to beat.