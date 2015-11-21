When you find a pair of jeans you really, truly love, it's like finding your soul mate. They fit you just right, feel like you want your jeans to feel, and turn your reflection in any mirror (even the really unflattering ones) into what you normally get with only the really, really good mirrors. But like they say, variety is the spice of life. And while some people can be wholeheartedly content with one jean mate for the rest of their lives, we prefer to keep our options open.



So...which one to pick? From designer collaborations to limited-edition styles, and even denim for a cause, the brands you love most are churning out next-level denim, and it's time to find a fresh favorite pair. We asked our friends at all the best labels for their latest and greatest in denim that they're betting you'll fall in love with. Click on and get ready to swipe right.