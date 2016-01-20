The retail landscape can be paralyzing, even for the most prolific shoppers. Nowadays, pretty much every store sells every category (think ready-to-wear, accessories, and so much more), making it less than easy to decide just where to go for what. Plus, there's deciding what to save on and where to splurge, the temptation of cheap fast fashion consistently knocking at our closet door, and the grueling process that is trying to keep track of when exactly new arrivals will drop. Basically, heading into the shops (whether online or in person) without a game plan will give you nothing but a major headache. Plus...where are you supposed to start when you've got so much ground to cover?



So, to help guide you through the madness, we're sharing our little secret: We intentionally (and consistently) head for a section first, and oftentimes find our favorite buys there immediately — and we're sharing these personal first-stops with you here. From affordable, wear-everyday kicks from Zara to Reformation's perfectly-flirty party dresses, here are exactly where you should be visiting from 15 of your favorite, we've-got-everything brands.