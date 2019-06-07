You and your father may not always see eye-to-eye, but you know he'd do just about anything for you. After all, he's fixed your car about 1,001 times (even if all those scratches were your fault) and continuously extended your curfew in high school without complaint. Now, it's time to pay thanks to the guy who's done it all — but how? We're thinking something far more permanent than a card, like a tattoo.
Sure, dad may have been wary of you getting a tattoo back when you were 18, but now that you're all grown up, we're sure he'll be more supportive — especially if he's getting inked right next to you (and you're paying). Admit it: There are few people on this planet who would be more willing to get tattooed with you — well, except maybe your mother and your best friend.
Ahead, the best tattoos to get with your dad.