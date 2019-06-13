11 Father Daughter Tattoo Designs

You and your father may not always see eye-to-eye, but you know he'd do just about anything for you. Now, it's time to pay thanks to the guy who's done it all — but how? We're thinking something far more permanent than a card, like a tattoo.
Sure, dad may have been wary of you getting a tattoo back when you were 18, but now that you're all grown up, we're sure he'll be more supportive — especially if he's getting inked right next to you (and you're paying). Admit it: There are few people on this planet who would be more willing to get tattooed with you — well, except maybe your mother and your best friend.
Ahead, the best tattoos to get with your dad.