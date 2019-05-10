Story from Beauty

10 Tattoos Your Mother Will Actually Want To Get With You

Samantha Sasso
Photographed By Beth Sacca.
Mothers and daughters have a unique relationship. You probably spent most of your teenage years playing out the plot to Lady Bird, bickering with your mom until doors slammed and tears fell. But now, you consider her your best friend. So, what better way to commemorate all the highs and lows of your bond than getting a tattoo together?
We know what you're thinking: Mother-daughter tattoos are lame and cheesy. Wrong! Scroll through Instagram, and you'll see that the majority of designs out there are minimal and chic and so sentimental. In fact, this might be the first tattoo she won't scold you for... right?
Before you book your appointment together, check out the photos ahead for some mother-daughter tattoo inspiration.
1 of 9
There's nothing better than getting a feminist tattoo with the woman who taught you how to be one.
2 of 9
Instead of gifting your mom a bouquet of her favorite flowers, make an appointment at the tattoo parlor to have it inked in the same spot on your wrists.
3 of 9
We get our best advice from two places: podcasts and mothers. In this case, get your mom's sage advice inked on your arm forever, and sweeten the design by getting it in her handwriting.
4 of 9
If you want show off your mother-daughter tattoo often, consider getting matching wrist tattoos.
5 of 9
Some tattoo artists specialize in turning real-life photographs into tattoo designs. We're betting nothing will get your mom crying faster...
6 of 9
Share an initial? Get it inked on your wrist forever.
7 of 9
Dragonflies are often believed to represent reaching spiritual maturity — and no one helps you figure out the meaning of life quite like mom.
8 of 9
There's no way she'll be be able to say no to this delicate bumblebee tattoo.
9 of 9
Make it a family affair and have your mom get matching tattoos with you and your siblings.
