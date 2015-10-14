As much as we love seeing new looks come down the runway season after season, there's nothing more frustrating than having to wait months on end to actually get them into our closets.
Well, it's time we stopped waiting for warmer weather to roll around and started shopping this fashion month's most popular trends — ASAP. With ruffled blouses, flat mules, and off-the-shoulder tops dominating the S/S 2016 collections, we're ready to integrate these pieces into our wardrobes now, even if spring does seem a long ways away. And luckily, these looks aren't hard to come by — rather, they're readily accessible at some of our favorite retailers and might even already be hanging in your closet.
So why not get a head start on next season's trends? Read on for 10 must-haves to get now — ones that can easily be layered during colder months and then worn through to spring and summer, when they really catch on. Because really, there's nothing more satisfying than being an early adopter.
