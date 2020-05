This Summer Trend Is The Ultimate Hole-In-One Outfit

Brace your Instagram feeds, because soon you won't be able to make it through a full scroll without stumbling upon one of these catsuit-like numbers . The unitard is the ultimate hole-in-one ensemble: the ease of a jumpsuit combined with the stretchy, spandex-y appeal of your favorite bike shorts . Like a second skin, it'll leave you feeling flexible and free with minimal additional styling required — making it perfect for everything from a trip to the farmer's market (just add some barely-there sandals ) to a hike along your favorite winding trail (some chunky sneakers will do the trick here).