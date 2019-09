Here’s What Fashion People Are Actually Hoping For In 2017

Whether or not you feel strongly about setting New Year's resolutions for yourself, it's refreshing to conjure up some intentions when walking into a new life stage, whether said stage begins on January 1 and lasts 12 months or not. The fashion industry operates on a totally different calendar — and as if the spring/fall division wasn't enough, now we have pre-fall, resort, in-season, and all these other arbitrary labels to reckon with, which further divvy up our year. Still, it's a business that reflects the going-ons in the world — and one that could very much benefit from some self-reflection, as it still has ways to go in terms of inclusivity and representation.