Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In November

This season, plenty of It Girls are inspiring our freezing fashion looks for the winter months ahead. For those seeking a chic and refined look, the Olsen twins remain superior thanks to their arsenal of tailored coats, turtlenecks, and classic loafers. If you want a cozier option, Katie Holmes is an ideal reference point for slouchy cardigans, well-fitting jeans, and low-heeled leather boots. A more elevated approach would be Taylor Russell, our inspo for all-out cold-girl glamor with caramel-colored coats, faux fur scarves, and gold statement jewelry.