Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In November

With our Halloween outfits and vampy makeup locked away for another year, our heads are now firmly turning towards the practical parts of our wardrobe that work for all weather eventualities. Think striped sweaters, blanket scarves and heavy-duty boots. But staying warm doesn’t mean dressing like you’re about to climb a mountain.
This season, plenty of It Girls are inspiring our freezing fashion looks for the winter months ahead. For those seeking a chic and refined look, the Olsen twins remain superior thanks to their arsenal of tailored coats, rollneck jumpers and classic loafers. If you want a cosier option, Katie Holmes is an ideal reference point for slouchy cardigans, well-fitting jeans and low-heeled leather boots. A more elevated approach would be Taylor Russell, our inspo for all-out cold-girl glamour with caramel-coloured coats, faux fur scarves and gold statement jewellery.
Then there’s makeup, and it’s safe to say that we’re embracing all things warm and glossy. Hailey Bieber is leading the mood board with a pumpkin spice-inspired lip and glowy peach cheeks. And for hair makeovers, we can’t take our eyes off Rihanna’s curls, dyed a very seasonal shade of autumn leaf.
