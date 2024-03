Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In March

It’s March, which means winter is finally over (...kind of). While the first two months of the year have us deep in the blistering cold, March offers us a reminder of the new season to come, with spring shining right around the corner. For the fashion crowd, the start of the month draws the fall/winter 2024 show season to a close, with Paris Fashion Week rounding off a phenomenal month of eye-catching catwalks and show-stopping designs.