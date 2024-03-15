Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In March

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
It’s March, which means winter is finally over (...kind of). While the first two months of the year have us deep in the blistering cold, March offers us a reminder of the new season to come, with spring shining right around the corner. For the fashion crowd, the start of the month draws the autumn/winter 2024 show season to a close, with Paris Fashion Week rounding off a phenomenal month of eye-catching catwalks and show-stopping designs.
From the instantly viral Coperni handbag (made from 99% air) to a Kate Moss doppelgänger at Marine Serre, the last few weeks of fashion have provided much to talk about. Still, while style has been taking centre stage, beauty has been making movements too, with Pat McGrath practically breaking the internet with her porcelain-skin makeup at Margiela and Loewe proving that bowl cuts are the next “it” hair trend.
But just because fashion month is over, doesn’t mean that the beauty and style space doesn’t have anything exciting left to offer. In the coming weeks, an internet-favourite sunscreen is getting a makeover, alongside a star-studded campaign from a high-street sweetheart. To discover all the new March launches turning our heads this month, read on ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.