Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In April

But career changes weren’t the only headline-worthy fashion moments in March, with Paris Fashion Week providing plenty of moments that stopped the internet. Chappell Roan stepped straight from the 2025 Grammy Awards into the Rick Owens show wearing an alien-inspired, dotted face paint look complete with white contacts. Doechii made her fashion week debut with a gravity-defying blowdry at Schiaparelli, not to mention a frosted green eyeshadow look and black-lined lips for the Acne FROW. Plus, Gigi Hadid made a case for the “silver tequila” bob at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.