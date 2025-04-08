Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In April

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Following the last six months of industry musical chairs, another wave took place in March when it was announced that three major fashion houses were undergoing changes: Demna leaving Balenciaga to become Gucci’s new artistic director, Donatella Versace stepping down as creative director of her namesake legacy brand and Jonathan Anderson leaving Loewe after 11 years at its helm.
But career changes weren’t the only headline-worthy fashion moments in March, with Paris Fashion Week providing plenty of moments that stopped the internet. Chappell Roan stepped straight from the 2025 Grammy Awards into the Rick Owens show wearing an alien-inspired, dotted face paint look complete with white contacts. Doechii made her fashion week debut with a gravity-defying blowdry at Schiaparelli, not to mention a frosted green eyeshadow look and black-lined lips for the Acne FROW. Plus, Gigi Hadid made a case for the “silver tequila” bob at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre.
For those on the hunt for even more fashion and beauty inspiration, you’ll be glad to know that April has a slew of exciting releases, launches, and products heading your way. Read ahead to take a look at all the best fashion and beauty bits coming this month.
