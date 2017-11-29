23 Fancy Boots For An Instant Outfit Upgrade

And, thanks to the pointy, metallic, patent, and over-the-knee boots that are trending hard right now, it's not difficult to find a dressier boot option that suits your style (especially since most boots at your favorite shops right now are leaning more toward the dressy side). By no means are we suggesting you throw your flat, tread-sole boots to the side (you're going to need those!), but boot weather gets a lot more groovy when you supplement your usual go-tos with an extra-fun pair for dressing up, special occasions, or really any day your outfit just needs that extra bit of pizazz.