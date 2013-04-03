Beyoncé wears hers on vacation, Gwyneth Paltrow sports hers all-about-town, and Sophia Bush flashes hers on the red carpet. We're talking about the ubiquitous Falling Whistles necklaces — and, for reasons beyond the obvious (they're pretty freakin' versatile), people just can't get enough of this neck candy.
It all began when Sean Carasso was in the Democratic Republic of Congo, completing a shoe drop for TOMS. There, he met five former child soldiers, who revealed that those too young to carry weapons would be sent into battle with only a whistle around their necks for protection. So, he created Falling Whistles — a line of necklaces that not only acts as a symbol of protest, but raises awareness on the continuing struggles in Congo. And, the brand has evolved since its days of production in a makeshift garage-slash-office, where employees would plunk away on cast-off computers. Now, it even has celebrated creative-types (like Swedish photographer, Jimmy Hansen) shooting its lookbooks. Take a gander at the latest stills and see what all the noise is about.
Photo: Courtesy of Falling Whistles