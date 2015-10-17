It's no news that the '60s and '70s have made a serious resurgence (we know you've seen all our coverage on mod pinafores and flares), but you don't need to don a retro silhouette to get in on the goods. Instead, a more subtle way to ride the trend wave is by incorporating old school fabrics into your wardrobe, like corduroy.
Corduroy is coming back — big time. And when it's in the shape of super-modern silhouettes, like utilitarian jumpsuits and sharply cut blazers, cords can give even the newest of pieces a vintage feel. So if you're looking for an easy way to add an extra dose of cool to your 'fit, ditch your go-to denim or wool and instead, give this throwback texture a try.
Ahead, you'll find 15 very different iterations of corduroy to consider this fall. There's nothing more durable, versatile, or comfortable to keep you warm — and looking good — all season long.
