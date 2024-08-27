It’s finally that time of year to embrace breezy-weather outings, spooky-season decorations, apple cider donuts, and, of course, fall fashion. As we move forward from our summer favorites during this transitional weather period, Refinery29 editors are starting to take their fall must-haves out for a spin.
For September and onward, we’re opting for versatile staples like fitted T-shirts, silk midi skirts, and mules that can serve as the building blocks of day-to-night outfits. We’re also slipping into tried-and-true shoes like ballet flats and booties, updated with pops of color and fun textures. Plus, we’re starting to layer up in lightweight cardigans, hoodies, puffer jackets, and vests (a major fall 2024 jacket trend), that are appropriate for the changing weather.
Read on to learn more about our favorite picks and get inspired to style your fall outfits. And since our cold-weather fashion essentials span reader-favorite brands like Quince, Damson Madder, and Gap, we’re positive you’ll be able to find pieces you’ll want to add to your wardrobe immediately, too.
