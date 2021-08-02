The Best Cleansers For Oily Skin (According To A Beauty Writer With Oily Skin)

As I've grown older and wiser (and hey, a career in beauty journalism probably didn't hurt), I've learned that while cleansing is a key step in any skin-care routine, more isn't always more. (Another myth: You don't need to spend a ton of money for quality skincare — but it's also perfectly fine if you want to indulge!) And thanks to years of trial and error, I've scoped out the best face washes for oily skin. From old-school cleansing bars to luxurious gel formulas, here are the need-to-cop cleansers perfect for fellow oily-skinned cuties.