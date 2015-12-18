It's a common story: You buy an eyeshadow palette with visions of perfectly contoured smoky eyes. Then, you only end up using one of the shades. It happens to the best of us. You're stuck with a cosmetic pain in the ass that is not only costly, but also a waste of space in your makeup bag.
But maybe you have to go about the process in a different way. Just like the perfect red lipstick or a seamless foundation, it takes a little effort to find a shadow palette that will work for you. The secret? Pick a palette in the same shade range and finish as your go-to single shade, which will allow you to layer and build while still looking like yourself.
Ahead, we've created a handy guide to help point you in the right direction. Simply pick your everyday single shadow and keep clicking to see a palette that you'll love.
