There are the people who wear red lipstick for special occasions. And then, there are the people whose lips bear a near-constant shade of crimson — to the point where they won't even leave the gym without it. (Cough cough, Taylor Swift.) This season, designers acknowledged this duality by sending models down the runway in red lips of all sorts. It was a celebration of individuality, and we totally dug it.
The shows also provided several pointers for mixing up your red-lip looks. Ahead, find five easy hacks that will take your everyday red lips from basic to badass.
