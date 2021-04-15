Hold Onto Your Beach Bums: Everlane Made Swimwear & We Tested It IRL

How It Fits: “I usually wear a small top and an XS bottom in swimwear, but since I’m familiar with how Everlane’s sizes run I went for an XS top and an XXS bottom. The bottoms fit great. They’re nice and snug and I appreciate the coverage because I’m not super comfortable with ‘cheekier’ cuts. The top fits totally fine — I did take out the removeable cups — and I really like the cut, but I feel like I could’ve sized down because there’s a bit of loose fabric near my underarms (you can actually see it in the photo of me), but nothing that would stop me from wearing it.”



The Feel: “I really like the brown color — I only own one swimsuit and it’s black so this is a nice addition — and the quality of the fabric feels smooth and has a nice weight.”



The Hold Up: “It’s not beach season yet so I haven’t tested the bikini out in the real ‘elements’, but I can see this swimsuit being nice for more active beachgoers.”