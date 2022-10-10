Everlane’s creative director, Mathilde Mader, says the collection aims to help consumers make conscious fashion choices. "We want people to buy less, but buy better – it’s about beautiful products that are versatile and classic," she said of the collection. So, how do these pieces actually fare as interchangeable, universal items in a forever wardrobe? Three R29 fashion editors gave it a try with three core pieces: The '80s Blazer, The Way-High Drape Pant and The Boxy Oxford. Here’s how it went.