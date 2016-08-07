Finally! A Backpack That's Made For Commuters

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Commuting to work in any major city is always an adventure: One day, you can get to your office in 15 minutes without breaking a sweat; others, you're schlepping a million things and your train is delayed. But if there's one thing we've learned, it's that a reliable bag can make your mornings (slightly) a little breezier. And Everlane's latest minimalist drop is sure to deliver.
This $68 carryall (aptly named the Modern Commuter Backpack) has a streamlined shape and unbeatable storage that can only mean one thing: It's gonna sell fast. With eight pockets, ergonomically curved straps that evenly distribute weight, a messenger-style front pouch, and two side compartments for easy access to your wallet, sunglasses, and valuables, you won't even need to take this fashionable and functional piece off. Plus, it goes with pretty much anything (whether in gray denim, black, or navy). Plus, it costs way less than $100. Need we say more?
If you're always on-the-go, click on to shop the backpack of the future. If it's already gone before you get a chance to snap one up, we've rounded up some similarly minimalist picks, too.
