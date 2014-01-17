If you follow fashion at all, you've heard of Etienne Aigner. The eponymous handbag line dates back to the 1950s, and in recent years, it's typically been filed under the "heritage" tag. But, don't be fooled — this leather-goods brand is back in a big way.
I began my modern love affair with Etienne Aigner's bags last season when the company rereleased some of its tried-and-true styles in a variety of colors and prints — my favorite being a tan, burgundy, and leopard box satchel (check it out in the slideshow!). Not only is the style classic, but it's also the most functional purse I've ever owned. After losing my unlimited MetroCard month after month, the bag's handy exterior slot made for an ideal, practical alternative to my morning scavenge trying to find the darn thing.
This season, Etienne Aigner has returned with classic styles featuring fresh details that keep the carryalls from looking like they came out of your grandma's closet. The spring '14 highlight is a 1958 revival of the label's studded corn-husk satchel, which is updated with the use of raffia and those ubiquitous domed studs. In graphic black and white, this is undoubtedly the must-buy bag of next season, and the best part? You'll be investing in something you know will stand the test of time.
