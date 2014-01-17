This season, Etienne Aigner has returned with classic styles featuring fresh details that keep the carryalls from looking like they came out of your grandma's closet. The spring '14 highlight is a 1958 revival of the label's studded corn-husk satchel, which is updated with the use of raffia and those ubiquitous domed studs. In graphic black and white, this is undoubtedly the must-buy bag of next season, and the best part? You'll be investing in something you know will stand the test of time.