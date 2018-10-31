5 Romance Novels With Sex Scenes So Hot You'll Melt

When I was in high school I used to sneak my mom's Nora Roberts books up to my bedroom and read them under the cover of night. As my parents snored, I was captivated by the stories of three estranged sisters brought together to care for their father's ranch after his death, and of three witches drawn together to fight an evil spirit on a picturesque island.
The powerful women at the heart of Roberts' books were always a draw, of course, but that wasn't the reason I needed to hide them. I read them in secret because Roberts is also a master at detailed, intricate, and downright sweltering sex scenes.
Since those high school days, I've leaned in to my love of erotic fiction, and found that you can find a smutty story anywhere — Reddit, erotic fiction websites, and certain fan fiction forums, to name a few. Don't get me wrong, I love reading a smut fic purely for the sex alone. But the best stories, I've found, still come from romance writers like Roberts because they're about more than just the sex.
In the interest of spreading my love of romance novels, I've listed a few books below — some that I've read, some that friends have recommended to me, and all with sex scenes so hot you might just melt.