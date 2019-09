The Best Love Stories To Curl Up With This Summer

One summer, I walked by a row of women in chaise lounges all reading the same book: Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James . This was the time of peak of Fifty Shades fever. Some of us read the book in public, others hid the instantly recognizable cover beneath more "respectable" books while on the subway (cough, me). The book was a veritable craze — even the people who were above reading about Christian and Anastasia still had opinion on them.