The Best Love Stories To Curl Up With This Summer

One summer, I walked by a row of women in chaise lounges all reading the same book: Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James. This was the time of peak of Fifty Shades fever. Some of us read the book in public, others hid the instantly recognizable cover beneath more "respectable" books while on the subway (cough, me). The book was a veritable craze — even the people who were above reading about Christian and Anastasia still had opinion on them.
Those women reading Fifty Shades of Grey around the pool had caught on to an undeniable truth. There's nothing like a romance novel for a vacation reading companion. Love stories are sticky. You become intoxicated by the witty rapport, then stick around for the obvious chemistry. Even if you know how they'll end (most of the time, happily), the journey is wholly enjoyable. Essentially, romances ranging from sexy to sweet make for fantastic vacation reads.
These are the love stories you'll want to get lost in this summer.