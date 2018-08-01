The Best Love Stories To Curl Up With This Summer

Those women reading Fifty Shades of Grey around the pool had caught on to an undeniable truth. There's nothing like a romance novel for a vacation reading companion. Love stories are sticky. You become intoxicated by the witty rapport, then stick around for the obvious chemistry. Even if you know how they'll end (most of the time, happily), the journey is wholly enjoyable. Essentially, romances ranging from sexy to sweet make for fantastic vacation reads.