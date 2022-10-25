Your career journey is so unique, but you're also actively investing in other startups as well. Why is that something you've continued to be passionate about?

I feel like investing in women-led companies actually puts my money where my mouth is and allows me to support on a deeper level. It's critical to try to invest in each other in any way we can and obviously for people who are in a position to invest, it's a really great way to support the community. I'm just super obsessed with the whole world of funding, and when I got the opportunity to start investing in other people's companies — first of all, I loved that they were coming to me; I think that's great. Obviously, the other businesses I invest in are different [than my own] but it's really nice to just see entrepreneurs shine. One of my big pillars has always been mentorship. I am where I am today because of mentorship and so I'm super passionate about giving back to the community and speaking to young women coming out of university or speaking to someone who has an idea [for a company]. We have to inspire each other, we have to uplift each other and when other people win, we win, and vice versa. It's all about that connection.