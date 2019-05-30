There's not one right way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Your participation plans could include walking in a glitter-soaked parade, attending safe-space conferences, or practicing the simple art of self-care. But if you're looking for a more permanent way to celebrate Pride, consider getting an equality tattoo.
While there are hundreds of pride tattoo designs out there, the equals sign is one that has special meaning for the LGBTQ+ community. The two lines became the official logo for the Human Rights Campaign in the '90s, and the symbol represents the fight for LGBTQ+ equality — a message that deserves support long after Pride month ends.
Feeling inspired? Check out the raddest equality tattoo designs, ahead. Then, flesh out your plans for Pride and consider making a donation to an LGBTQ+ organization to keep the movement going strong far beyond June 30.