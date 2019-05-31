June marks the official start to Pride, the month-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. While Pride doesn’t start or stop in June, this month gives it an added boost. We’re all for taking a stand against discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community, this month and beyond, which is why we’re so here for rainbow tattoos that show pride all day, every day.
The colorful flag that represents the LGBTQ+ community is one known by activists and allies alike. Created by Gilbert Baker in 1970, the rainbow flag was meant to be a symbol of positivity and love for queer people. While it’s not the only symbol for the LGBTQ+ community, it is one of the most iconic, which makes it the perfect design to add to your growing tattoo collection — and it holds the kind of meaning goes that without saying.
Ahead, 19 Pride tattoos we love.