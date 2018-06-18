Here's Your Pride Month Calendar

At first glance, Pride month seems to be all about the LGBTQ+ Pride parades that happen in most major cities across the U.S. in June. But Pride is about so much more than dressing up in glitter and rainbows and watching the floats go by.
Don't get us wrong, the parade can be amazing and impactful, but it's not the be-all-end-all of ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride. Most cities that have parades also have other events throughout the month, like LGBTQ+ family movie nights, rooftop parties, and get-togethers for LGBTQ+ teens.
Ahead, we've rounded up the Pride events happening in 10 major cities around the U.S. So scroll through and start planning your Pride celebrations. It's going to be a good month.