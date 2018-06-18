Story from Queer Voices

Here's Your Pride Month Calendar

Kasandra Brabaw
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Stephanie Gonot.
At first glance, Pride month seems to be all about the LGBTQ+ Pride parades that happen in most major cities across the U.S. in June. But Pride is about so much more than dressing up in glitter and rainbows and watching the floats go by.
Don't get us wrong, the parade can be amazing and impactful, but it's not the be-all-end-all of ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride. Most cities that have parades also have other events throughout the month, like LGBTQ+ family movie nights, rooftop parties, and get-togethers for LGBTQ+ teens.
Ahead, we've rounded up the Pride events happening in 10 major cities around the U.S. So scroll through and start planning your Pride celebrations. It's going to be a good month.
Related Stories
How Fashion Helps These 3 People Express Pride
Pence's Town Will Have Its First Pride Festival
Fox News Guest Compares Confederate & Pride Flags

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series