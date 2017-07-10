Why LGBTQ Pride Deserves More Than One Month

Pride Month may have ended on July 1, but there's no expiration date on celebrating the LGBTQ community. That message lies at the heart of GLAAD's Together Movement, which was founded to unite marginalized groups all year long. Launched earlier this year, the movement calls on the community to keep the momentum of Pride Month going well past June, because LGBTQ people have reason to celebrate — and fight for — their identities every day.
"The fight for equality and acceptance doesn’t end [after June]," says GLAAD president and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis. "With an administration actively working to erase LGBTQ people, we must be vigilant year-round to ensure that the progress we've made isn’t lost."
The Together Movement aims to show those who identify as LGBTQ that they don't have to resist oppression alone. In fact, any demonstration of unity, from posting on social media to attending rallies to donating, will only make the resistance stronger.
No matter how you identify — or how you define "pride" for yourself — Ellis says there is a place for you within the movement: "It’s crucial to remember that no one is just one identity, and that many in this country are under attack. The Together Movement is a call for all marginalized groups to unite together and resist every day."
Standing up for you who are is an act of pride — no matter the time of year. If you're interested in joining the Together Movement, sign the pledge here and feel free to download one of the designs, created by a collective of artists curated by Refinery29, below. Share them with your friends and be sure to post them on Instagram with the hashtag, #R29xGLAAD.
