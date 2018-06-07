5 Beauty Brands Supporting The LGBTQ+ Community This Month

Pride month is all about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, showing up, and being an ally where and when it really counts. Of course, this can look different for everyone; it might mean finding local Pride parades, exploring art exhibitions that showcase queer culture, and/or donating to your favorite LGBTQ+ organizations. And if you're a proponent of putting your money where your mouth is, your favorite beauty brands are making it easier than ever to support the LGBTQ+ community and look good while doing it.
While some companies — like Fluide, a new start-up founded on creating a safe space for queer people in the beauty industry — do actively donate a portion of their profits to LGBTQ+ organizations year-round, there are even more brands this year who've created timely, Pride-themed products and initiatives that help you celebrate and show your support through glitter-packed campaigns and social-media rallies, and, most importantly, turn your product purchase into an act of allyship.
Ahead, the beauty brands and products that make donating to the cause prettier than ever...