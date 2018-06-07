Story from Beauty

5 Beauty Brands Supporting The LGBTQ+ Community This Month

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Pride month is all about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, showing up, and being an ally where and when it really counts. Of course, this can look different for everyone; it might mean finding local Pride parades, exploring art exhibitions that showcase queer culture, and/or donating to your favorite LGBTQ+ organizations. And if you're a proponent of putting your money where your mouth is, your favorite beauty brands are making it easier than ever to support the LGBTQ+ community and look good while doing it.
While some companies — like Fluide, a new start-up founded on creating a safe space for queer people in the beauty industry — do actively donate a portion of their profits to LGBTQ+ organizations year-round, there are even more brands this year who've created timely, Pride-themed products and initiatives that help you celebrate and show your support through glitter-packed campaigns and social-media rallies, and, most importantly, turn your product purchase into an act of allyship.
Ahead, the beauty brands and products that make donating to the cause prettier than ever...
Related Stories
FAQ: All Your Questions About Being Trans
Ariana Grande's Love Letter To Her LGBTQ+ Fans
The Diversity Of The LGBTQ Community

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series