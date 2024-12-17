ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

The Biggest Engagement Ring Trends For 2025 Are Far From Expected

Nicole Kliest
Last Updated December 17, 2024, 3:39 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For those who gravitate toward traditional bridal aesthetics, the task of choosing an engagement ring probably feels less daunting. (Classic solitaire diamond — check!) But if you’re undecided on what style best aligns with your personal taste, rest assured there’s never been a better time to be on the market for an engagement ring. 
Bespoke designs, antique finds, and modern stones and silhouettes are all on offer thanks to the rise of independent jewelry designers and vintage marketplaces, making a diverse range of ring styles now widely accessible. “Screengrab any rings you like on Instagram, Pinterest, or any other visual platforms you use often, and save those photos as inspiration,” suggests Yi Collection founder Yi Guo, adding that, after a while, you’ll notice a pattern of what you like. From there, begin to take stock of what’s most important to you in an engagement ring. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Do you want a standout solo stone? Are you intrigued by antique styles? Or maybe into a design that feels a bit more unique? Once you’ve nailed the general vibe of your ideal wedding ring, that can help you narrow in on what appeals to you specifically,” Stone and Strand founder Nadine Kahane says. 
Then comes the fun part: Setting up an in-person appointment to try on several options. “Pieces can look very different on, so it’s great to be able to get an idea of what suits you,” designer Jessie Thomas says. If the idea of being involved in the choosing of your ring strips away the excitement, consider tapping your partner for help. 
“I’m not opposed to going old-school and letting your partner pick,” says Starling founder Chelsey Bartrum, who had her husband choose her engagement ring. “I would have been way too indecisive and liked everything otherwise.” She does have a word of advice to steer them in the right direction: “Make sure they know a few jewelers you’re drawn to so the style matches you — that way, you’ll know they’re in good hands picking it out.”
Ahead, our jewelry experts share their predictions for the engagement ring trends that will shine brightly in 2025, from cuts and settings to metals and gemstones.

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Three Stones

Shop This
While a standalone gemstone can make a beautiful statement, a multi-stone silhouette is equally striking. “Three-stone engagement rings are gaining in popularity, particularly those that have oversized diamonds and a mix of unique diamond shapes, like a cushion or oval center stone paired with half-moon or pear side stones,” Kahane says.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Stone & Strand
The Josephine Ring
$1600.00
Stone & Strand
Sofia Zakia
Hecate Ring
$9500.00
Sofia Zakia
Porter Gulch
Jacey Ring
$5505.00$6475.02
Porter Gulch
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Heirloom Cuts

Shop This
Nostalgia continues to drive engagement ring trends, particularly when it comes to diamond cuts. “We’re seeing Asscher and cushion cut stones become more popular, as well as old mine cut stones,” Kahane says. “They feel more special as they’re one of a kind, and the antique stones each come with a unique backstory.” Even when these stones are cut new, she adds, they can still give an engagement ring more of an heirloom feel. 
Bartrum notes that we’re also seeing lab-grown diamonds cut in these vintage-style facets. “I think their popularity will only increase with the more accessible price point,” she says.
Starling
Old Mine Lab Diamond Bezel Ring
$7600.00
Starling
Blue Nile
Classic Simple Solitaire Engagement Ring
$420.00
Blue Nile
Melissa Joy Manning
1.21 Carat Marquis Cut Diamond Ring
$6940.02
Melissa Joy Manning
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Wavy Bands

Shop This
While the gemstone you select for your engagement ring undoubtedly has a major impact on the overall look and feel of your ring, don’t forget about the band’s role as well: Chunky gold bands have continued to rise in popularity, and Kahane points to wiggly shapes following a similar trajectory in 2025. “A ring with a slight curve or wave in the band has a sleek yet unique feel to it,” she says. “I love it for someone who likes to keep things simple.”
Jessie Thomas Jewellery
Curving Brilliant Diamond Ring
£11000.00
Jessie Thomas Jewellery
Kimai
Jackie Oval Ring
$3990.01
Kimai
Elhanati
The Rock
$6049.00
Elhanati
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Colorful Stones

Shop This
Colorful, non-diamond gemstones have been on the engagement ring trend circuit for several seasons now, but it’s predicted to become even more dominant in 2025. “I’m very passionate about thinking outside the diamond box and getting a colored stone or birthstone engagement ring if that suits you better,” Bartrum says. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In terms of value, it can be a smarter choice, Guo argues: “Choosing a valuable colored gemstone as the center stone of an engagement ring is not only beautiful but can be a great investment as well. A five-carat Paraiba engagement ring I designed six years ago is probably worth nearly five times in value today!"
Minka Jewels
Atlantis
$8400.54
Minka Jewels
Garrard
1735 Platinum, Aquamarine, And Diamond Ring
$7500.00
Net-A-Porter
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Una Round Solitaire
$1364.02
Natalie Marie Jewellery
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Heavy Yellow Gold

Shop This
For those with a penchant for yellow gold, 2025 will be your year, as “heavy yellow gold” really hits its stride. “Heavy yellow gold solitaire style rings are still going strong,” Thomas notes, pointing to chunky engagement rings stacked with a bold band. Kahane adds: “The more gold, the better.”
Prounis Jewelry
Chorda 22k Yellow Gold Diamond Engagement ...
$4980.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Tiffany & Co.
Antique 18k Yellow Gold Old European Cut D...
$1780.00
1st Dibs
Marrow Fine
1.05ct White Diamond Moval Cigar Band
$9800.02
Marrow Fine
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Bezel Settings

Shop This
If you live a very active lifestyle (or are a bit rough with your jewelry), Guo suggests a setting that protects the main stone, like a bezel. Thomas agrees: “I would say people are still most interested in the bezel and the half bezel or scallop as I call it — a slight twist on the classic.”
James Allen
Half Bezel Knot Solitaire Engagement Ring
$720.00$1200.00
James Allen
Kinn
The Eloise
$3820.00
Kinn
Greenwich Jewelers
Ludlow 0.70ct Emerald Cut Diamond Engageme...
$5500.02
Greenwich Jewelers
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Warm Diamonds

Shop This
Bridging the gap between a diamond and a colorful gemstone, “warm diamonds” are one of Bartrum’s top trend predictions for 2025. They have a slight yellow tint (falling in the I-Z range of the diamond color scale) and are commonly referred to as "champagne diamonds."
Yi Collection
Radiant Champagne Diamond Compass Ring
$5100.02
Yi Collection
Rachel Boston
Avenay Ring
$2973.00
Rachel Boston
Lauren Wolf Jewelry
Champagne Diamond Soirée Ring
$6000.03
Esqueleto
DashDividers_1_500x100

2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Vintage Settings

Shop This
For a reliably romantic effect, rings with vintage-inspired settings can transform the look of an engagement ring. “Classic prongs are always popular, but I think we’ll see versions of this with a vintage twist like the addition of a Georgian collet setting, or the use of a gemstone or old mine cut stone in a modern setting to add a more romantic feel to the ring,” Kahane says.
Meadowlark
Alba Ring
$5075.00
Meadowlark
Jennie Kwon
Lexie Emerald Ring With Diamonds
$1350.02
Catbird
No.3
1.23 Ct Old European Diamond Step Down Rin...
$14715.00
No. 3

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT