The Biggest Engagement Ring Trends For 2025 Are Far From Expected

Bespoke designs, antique finds, and modern stones and silhouettes are all on offer thanks to the rise of independent jewelry designers and vintage marketplaces, making a diverse range of ring styles now widely accessible. “Screengrab any rings you like on Instagram, Pinterest, or any other visual platforms you use often, and save those photos as inspiration,” suggests Yi Collection founder Yi Guo, adding that, after a while, you’ll notice a pattern of what you like. From there, begin to take stock of what’s most important to you in an engagement ring.