The Biggest Engagement Ring Trends For 2025 Are Far From Expected

Nostalgia continues to drive engagement ring trends, particularly when it comes to diamond cuts. “We’re seeing Asscher and cushion cut stones become more popular, as well as old mine cut stones,” Kahane says. “They feel more special as they’re one of a kind, and the antique stones each come with a unique backstory.” Even when these stones are cut new, she adds, they can still give an engagement ring more of an heirloom feel.