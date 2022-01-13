That means it's the perfect time to hit "buy" on that killer leather trench coat or flowy satin dress you’ve been eyeing. For those who don’t practice the art of window-shopping 24/7, we’ve sorted through every corner of Eloquii’s website and found a slew of deals worth snagging while they last. From checker-print mesh turtlenecks to a set of sleeves to cold weatherproof any outfit, there’s something ahead for everyone’s sartorial taste. Let the shopping commence!