Trend forward plus-size fashion retailer Eloquii has been upping its game. The retailer regularly updates its inventory with covetable, seasonal buys at bargain prices. And now those already low prices are reaching greater depths with the arrival of Eloquii’s Semi-Annual Sale.
That means it's the perfect time to hit "buy" on that killer leather trench coat or flowy satin dress you’ve been eyeing. For those who don’t practice the art of window-shopping 24/7, we’ve sorted through every corner of Eloquii’s website and found a slew of deals worth snagging while they last. From checker-print mesh turtlenecks to a set of sleeves to cold weatherproof any outfit, there’s something ahead for everyone’s sartorial taste. Let the shopping commence!
Sparkle Slip Dress With Slit,
$99.95 $24.99
With a subtle yet impactful dose of glitz, this dress is perfect for any occasion that calls for a sprinkle of glam. Made from surprisingly soft stretch knit fabric, it's as flattering as it is comfortable.
Dolman Sleeve Velvet Dress,
$109.95 $29.99
V-day is just around the corner. If you are hoping to dress up for the occasion, now's the time to snag something festive. A velvet dress in a passionate pink hue screams firey romance vibes.
Cold Shoulder Midi Dress With Slit,
$109.95 $29.99
Fashion gworls everywhere know that an asymmetrical moment now and again is never a wrong move. This snow-white dress hugs the body perfectly and would look killer with a chunky faux fur coat and knee-high heeled boots.
Rib Collar Sweater Dress,
$99.95 $24.99
This collared knit dress is the perfect vacation companion. Perfectly packable, it can go with you on beach vacays or be paired with boots and tights for colder temps.
Long Sweater Vest,
$79.95 $17.99
This long sweater vest in a neutral hue is begging to be worn in a camel-colored monochromatic outfit. It'd also look amazing paired with black details. With a piece so simple yet versatile, you'll have lots of fun creating new OOTDs.
Faux Leather Sleeves,
$74.95 $44.97
Removable faux-leather sleeves practically double your wardrobe. Add them to any sleeveless ensemble for a fresh look. It's giving high fashion on a budget.
Mesh Turtleneck,
$79.95 $44.97
If you are in need of a wardrobe facelift, this fun, funky patterned top might be just the trick. Checkered print has been the cool kid in the world of prints for the last couple of years. Plus, incorporating patterns are a great way to bring more dimension and life back to a look.
Oversized Faux Leather Blazer
$169.95 $49.99
This black blazer is the perfect light piece of outerwear for in-between weather. The faux leather adds an interesting texture to the 'fit while still looking polished enough for work — but not too stuffy for happy hour or date night.
