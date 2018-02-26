This $6 Acne-Fighting Foundation Is Selling Out Like Crazy

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Those with acne-prone skin are in a frustrating bind when it comes to makeup: If you don't want people to see your breakout, you have to wear foundation. But if you wear foundation, you clog your pores, which worsens the breakout.
"Extended contact with makeup on the skin can lead to irritation, inflammation, and more acne breakouts," says Joshua Zeichner MD, Director of Cosmetic & Clinic Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. And while most dermatologists will tell you that going bare-faced is the best thing you can do for your burgeoning spots, that isn't always an option. That's why Dr. Zeichner recommends reaching for formulas that contain salicylic acid to keep pores clear. One of our favorites? ELF's Acne-Fighting Foundation, which is sold out in all but one shade on the brand's website.
At $6 a pop, the salicylic acid-, witch hazel-, tea tree-, and aloe vera-infused blend is a no-brainer for acne-prone skin (not to mention one of the brand's most popular products). If you miss your chance to buy, or want to dip your toes in something new, keep on scrolling.