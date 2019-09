This £7.50 Acne-Fighting Foundation Is Selling Out Like Crazy

"Extended contact with makeup on the skin can lead to irritation, inflammation, and more acne breakouts," says Joshua Zeichner MD, Director of Cosmetic & Clinic Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. And while most dermatologists will tell you that going bare-faced is the best thing you can do for your burgeoning spots, that isn't always an option. That's why Dr. Zeichner recommends reaching for formulas that contain salicylic acid to keep pores clear. One of our favourites? ELF's Acne-Fighting Foundation , which is sold out in all but two shades on the brand's website.