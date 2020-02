7 Pairs Of Edible Underwear To Nibble Off Your Partner

Candy underwear has a surprisingly long history. The first edible panties brand, Candypants, was launched in Chicago back in 1975, created by novelty food entrepreneurs Lee Brady and David Sanderson. In a 2015 interview with public radio station KCRW , Sanderson described the night the pair came up with the idea, under the influence of apple-flavored wine and certain other substances . “Puff the Magic Dragon put the idea in our mind,” he said. “I remembered my older brother used to say, ‘eat my shorts.' Like ‘buzz off.’ We said, let’s make shorts you can eat! And everyone thought we were totally bonkers.”