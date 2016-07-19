Not Doing This While You're Traveling? You're Losing $$$

Vacations are obviously the best. But they can also be a huge money drain — even if you do get paid time off, you're likely dropping a ton of cash on your trip. (Somehow, spending $20 on a frozen cocktail just seems reasonable when you're on vacation, even if you'd never ordinarily do that.) And it all adds up. But what if you could offset some of those expenses by actually earning some money while traveling?
Sure, renting out your pad on Airbnb is one option, but we’re talking about the little things you can do to boost your income while having the time of your life. Read on for five unexpected things people actually pay travelers to do. First-class upgrade, anyone?
Sure, renting out your pad on Airbnb is one option, but we’re talking about the little things you can do to boost your income while having the time of your life. Read on for five unexpected things people actually pay travelers to do. First-class upgrade, anyone?