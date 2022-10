Dyson’s New Attachment Turns Your Vacuum Into A Pet-Grooming Machine

When it came down to testing, Miso was definitely skeptical. He doesn't really mind it when I use my Dyson vacuum around the house, but getting up close and personal with it was a new experience. (For this reason, I highly recommend this as a two-person job, with one person holding/encouraging your pet, and the other focused on brushing.) I will say, once Miso warmed up to the contraption, the amount of fur it caught was truly astonishing. (The photo above is maybe half of what ended up on the brush.) It did take more patience (and treats) than my normal brush, but I couldn't argue with the results. Miso's fur looked like he just got a tip-to-tail Airwrap blowout , and the fact that I didn't need to vacuum around the area afterward was a huge plus. At $70 for the kit (which includes the quick-release brush tool and extension hose for easy wielding), it's not an inexpensive purchase but one that will get a lot of use if you have a high-maintenance dog like mine. In other words, who said an old(ish) vacuum can’t learn new tricks?