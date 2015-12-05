Oh, the things we would do with an unlimited budget. Alas, there's nothing like the holidays to remind us of our slim wallets. With too many presents to buy and too many formal occasions to dress for, it can feel impossible to look great without being a Grinch. Fortunately for our savings accounts, it's easy to shop outside the (designer) box for great buys that are still glam. With enough patience, intuition, and an eye for spotting the right details, it is possible to find inexpensive items that only look like a splurge.



Everything you'll find ahead rings in under $130 (but looks $500 and up), saving you a few tears (and dollars) when accounting for that pesky holiday gifting budget. That way, you can fearlessly face every event this season with an ensemble that makes you look as good as you'll feel after giving generously to everyone on your list.