Why This Dress Became A Favorite For Breastfeeding Moms & Non-Mothers Alike

It goes without saying that everything changes when you have a baby — including your wardrobe. If you choose to breastfeed, that too adds an entirely new layer to the boxes your clothing needs to check. And unfortunately, many bras and garments designed for breastfeeding are, well, not the most fashion-forward. But there's one dress by go-to shopping and gift-y site Of A Kind that has become a favorite for breastfeeding mothers and non-moms alike because it's chic and functional.