The New Free People x Dr. Scholl’s Collab Is Festival Season-Ready

What happens when you put one of the comfiest shoe brand’s together with one of the most beloved fashion retailers? You get the ultimate warm-weather shoes. In celebration of its 100-year anniversary, Dr. Scholl’s is collaborating with Free People to reimagine its Original Sandal “Both teams collaborated closely to create this vintage-inspired exclusive collection. Combining heritage pattern linings and vintage-dyed woods with unique hardware and detailing… the result is a retro kitsch, city cool style we know our customer will be very excited about!” Free People CMO Jack Reynolds said in a press release.Free People re-designed the wood-sole clog sandal in a denim (perfect for the Spring 2024 denim craze ) and white eyelet variations (perfect for summer picnics ). Starting, the collaboration can be carted up on both websites and in person at Free People stores. Read on to learn more about the collaboration’s sandal styles and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe.