You Won't Believe How Much Money Dr. Pimple Popper Actually Makes

When we spoke to Mr. Dr. Pimple Popper — Dr. Lee's husband and fellow dermatologist, Dr. Jeffrey Rebish — back in January, he told us the intimate details of how the pimple-popping brand was born in secret. "She actually didn't even tell me what was going on until she had a serious following. Once YouTube was paying her and the videos were actually bringing in money, she filled me in," Dr. Rebish said. "Then, the craziest thing happened: Some media outlet found her page and reposted one of her videos. After the news was out there, it was wildfire. Sandra went from something like 5,000 to over 80,000 subscribers within a week, and we were fielding calls from a handful of production companies who wanted to put her on TV."