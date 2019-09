Dr. Pimple Popper's Skin-Care Line Is Now Available At Target

Today, the brand announced its entrance into Target stores , which means that you can now get your Dr. Pimple Popper-approved salicylic acid spot treatment in the same place you grab picture frames and mascara. For those unacquainted with the SLMD skin-care collection, we've broken down all six products that just hit Target, ahead. Scroll through to shop your favorites now, and they'll be at your doorstop before this week's episode of Dr. Pimple Popper airs on TLC.