Dr. Pimple Popper's Skin-Care Line Is Now Available At Target

A few years ago, the world's most famous dermatologist, Dr. Sandra Lee (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper), launched her own brand of acne products to help fans clear their pimples at home. We thought her idea to create SLMD Skincare was genius back then, when the line was direct-to-consumer. Now, the cosmetic derm has made another smart entrepreneurial move by bringing her SLMD skin-care line to Target.
Today, the brand announced its entrance into Target stores, which means that you can now get your Dr. Pimple Popper-approved salicylic acid spot treatment in the same place you grab picture frames and mascara. For those unacquainted with the SLMD skin-care collection, we've broken down all six products that just hit Target, ahead. Scroll through to shop your favorites now, and they'll be at your doorstop before this week's episode of Dr. Pimple Popper airs on TLC.
