In reading past interviews of yours, confidence seemed to have this huge presence in your career path. How important is it in business? And how does it tie into having an idea that you truly believe in?

I think the lesson is doing things when you don't have confidence, because most of this journey has been moments of no confidence. I saw a quote [by Alex Hormozi] while scrolling on Instagram that changed my life. It said, “You don’t become confident by shouting affirmations in the mirror, but by having a stack of undeniable proof that you are who you say you are.” You build confidence by doing the work and realizing as you're doing it that you're doing it, and that is a really difficult thing to do. It's near-impossible. Everyone's struggling with confidence and comparison, and comparison definitely is the thief of joy. It's also the thief of good ideas, because you end up feeling like something's already been done. The best story about Dorsey is that the first company I asked to create a Rivière necklace for me said, “This has already been done. Why would you do it again?” If I had listened, the company wouldn't exist.