The first time around, the Salt (read: white) colorway sold out almost immediately, likely because of its lightweight 100% cotton and eyelet detail and fairytale-like half-sleeves. Basically, it's the epitome of a perfect summer dress — the smocked bodice is so easy to wear (Arielle of SomethingNavy sported it while pregnant!), and the ties at the neckline and waist can be tightened or loosened to suit your style. It's the princess dress you dreamt about as a child, upgraded for adulthood and hot summer days. And this time around, it's available in navy, red, and polka dot (ideal for transitioning into fall).