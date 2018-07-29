You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We'd be lying if we said we didn't fall in love with this dress as soon as we saw it popping up all over Instagram. We're talking about the Sol dress by boho-cool favorite brand Doên, which has been worn by the likes of Leandra Medine, Emily Weiss, Arielle Charnas, and handfuls of models and editors. But this maxi dress in particular is about to relaunch just in time for pre-fall shopping, and the brand told us there's no way it'll last long.
The first time around, the Salt (read: white) colorway sold out almost immediately, likely because of its lightweight 100% cotton and eyelet detail and fairytale-like half-sleeves. Basically, it's the epitome of a perfect summer dress — the smocked bodice is so easy to wear (Arielle of SomethingNavy sported it while pregnant!), and the ties at the neckline and waist can be tightened or loosened to suit your style. It's the princess dress you dreamt about as a child, upgraded for adulthood and hot summer days. And this time around, it's available in navy, red, and polka dot (ideal for transitioning into fall).
Click ahead to shop the newly restocked colorways and scope out some similar styles while you're at it.
