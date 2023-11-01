This Día de Muertos, I’m Learning to Live for My Late Mom

When ideologies of capitalism, racism, colonialism, xenophobia, and patriarchy (among others) are blended together and poured upon the lives of communities of color, we suffer the political — and physical — consequences. By recognizing the institutions perpetuating systemic harm, it becomes abundantly clear to me that my mom’s death, like that of many, was by design. For me, it is not enough to accept that her death “just happened” or to simply “move on.” Instead, her passing has greatly contributed to an already existing fire within me that pushes me toward a relentless pursuit of justice, for her and for us all. Fighting against the systems, institutions, structures, and ideologies that harm our people is one way I choose to celebrate her life.